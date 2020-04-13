Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Insanely Organized Cupcake Decorating Cabinet

Neat freak alert! Kylie Jenner has a kitchen cabinet devoted entirely to various cupcake (and cake) decorations, and she keeps the area insanely organized.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, shared a rare look inside the typically unseen area of her home via her Instagram Stories recently as she prepared to make a batch of homemade cupcakes for the Easter holiday.

“About that time again,” she wrote underneath a snapshot of the neat space. Though it’s not clear from the photo exactly what part of the kitchen this sweets-filled cabinet is in, it looks like it’s straight out of a home decor magazine.

On the top shelf, Jenner has large see-through containers each dedicated to a different type of chocolate chips. The “Milk Chocolate” vessel is clearly visible, and it appears to be surrounded by a dark chocolate container and white chocolate bin on either side.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the shorter shelf just below the array of chocolate chips, which houses over a dozen different varieties of sprinkles, each in their own color-coordinated container. The sugary toppings are arranged in the order of a rainbow, and Jenner even has designated spots for metallic and multi-colored morsels.

After posting a look inside her cupcake cabinet, the California native decorated a batch of cupcakes fresh form the oven and used various pastel-colored sprinkles and frostings to give them an apropos flair.

While a section of your kitchen devoted entirely to cupcake decorations might seem superfluous to most, it makes sense for Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder bakes cupcakes regularly and loves to show off her decorated creations on social media.

Aside from the Easter batch, she whipped up cupcakes for daughter Stormi’s birthday in February, Valentine’s Day and Halloween, and those are just the occasions she’s marked with a sweet treat in the last 12 months alone.

Cupcakes are so crucial to the Life of Kylie alum that her interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, kept them in mind when he was designing her kitchen. “She’s an avid baker and I designed the kitchen so she could enjoy cooking to the max,” Bullard explained in the March 2019 issue of Architectural Digest. “Double islands, one for cooking and one for eating (and chatting, chilling and drinking!)”

The Kendall + Kylie designer even baked some treats for her AD cover shoot, which Bullard approved of. “Btw I got to taste a cupcake afterwards and they were delicious!” he wrote via his Instagram at the time.

Additionally, Jenner isn’t the only member of her immediate family who loves some color-coordinated organization. In June 2019, her sister, Khloé Kardashian, showed off her color-coordinated fridge and a designated candy drawer, which is similar to Jenner’s sprinkle stash.