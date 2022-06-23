With a history of luxury dining and legendary nightlife, the Sunset Strip has long served as a playground for the biggest stars in Hollywood. The newest kid on the block? Lavo Ristorante, an Italian dining destination from the famed Tao Group Hospitality.

This alfresco restaurant has already made a huge splash on the Los Angeles scene, attracting a wave of celebrity guests. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted at Lavo, in addition to Hilary Duff, Mario Lopez and Shay Mitchell. It’s basically the new Nobu Malibu.

Perched directly across the street from Soho House and minutes away from the Beverly Hills flats, Lavo Ristorante is situated right in the heart of the West Hollywood action. But step inside this unique space, and you’ll immediately feel as if you’ve been transported to Europe. Featuring dishes inspired by coastal Italy and decor reminiscent of the Mediterranean, this chic open-air concept offers an indoor and outdoor dining experience year-round.

In contrast to the nightlife vibes of the popular Lavo locations in New York City and Las Vegas, this west coast flagship boasts a lighter and brighter aesthetic with an emphasis on fine dining — Southern California ambiance influenced by Italian architecture. Natural light shines in Lavo Ristorante’s spacious dining room, marked by triple-height ceilings with a retractable roof and accordion windows. Designed in collaboration with Venice-based Studio Collective, this LA venue includes marble-topped cocktail tables, glass chandeliers and plush banquettes. There’s even a lush tree in the center of the restaurant, further elevating the airy space into an urban oasis.

Paired with the tasteful furnishings, the tasty food and beverage menu is chef’s kiss. Tao Group Hospitality Chief Culinary Officer Ralph Scamardella has incorporated Lavo’s signature classics while adding new Italian dishes. Fresh pasta and whole grain pizzas reign supreme, along with an extensive selection of wood-fired steaks, seafood and salads. Make sure you save room for dessert — the 20-layer chocolate cake is a sight to behold.

Grabbing drinks? Try one of Lavo’s signature cocktails, such as the Lavo-lini with vodka, lychee, white cranberry and raspberry caviar. Or choose from over 230 wine bottles instead. The options are endless!

Perfect for date night or girls’ night out, this trendy hot spot is the place to see and be seen. Who knows? You may even bump into Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul or tennis champ Serena Williams the next time you’re there (just two more stars on a long list of celeb sightings).

Lavo Ristorante is open for brunch, lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday at 9201 Sunset Boulevard. For reservations, visit taogroup.com/venues/lavo-ristorante-los-angeles/ or Open Table.

