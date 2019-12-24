



Martha Stewart is ready to celebrate! The lifestyle maven opened up about her upcoming New Year’s Eve plans, and it’s clear she intends to welcome 2020 on her own terms.

“I take the holidays extremely seriously,” the 78-year-old told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview, noting that she’s already knee-deep in preparations for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter for her magazine Martha Stewart Living.

Though Stewart admitted she doesn’t “get a lot of sleep,” she plans on getting some well-deserved shut-eye on December 31, after celebrating with some top-shelf booze and fancy eats, of course. In fact, her ideal way to usher in 2020 involves “going to bed early, before midnight, and maybe some caviar and vodka.”

Stewart’s preferred variety of the chic delicacy is Roe’s Caviar, but as she noted, “nothing’s as good as what I used to eat in Moscow.”

And while some celebrities like to travel to an exotic locale on New Year’s Eve, the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party star will be spending the day at her home in New York City, which just so happens to be her favorite place in the world. “Despite the traffic and despite the chaos, it has the most interesting food, people, innovations and new companies,” she explained.

Post January 1, 2020, however, the Martha Stewart Cookbook author will jet off to China.

The Martha Stewart Show alum made headlines earlier this month when she started a “feud” with Antoni Porowski on Instagram after the Queer Eye star, 35, neglected to tag her in his posts following a visit to her Connecticut farm. “Dear Antoni: this is @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir and Creme Brulee,” she quipped at the time. “We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you [ate] my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

For his part, Porowski promptly apologized for the oversight. “Apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Empress Chin, Emperor Han, Bete Noire, and cuddle monster Creme Brulee,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit.”