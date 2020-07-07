To snack or not to snack? Matthew Koma recently shared that he is in the midst of some serious food-related anxiety thanks to an impending visit to the dentist.

“I have to go to the dentist tmrw and they said I can’t eat after midnight. Why?” the record producer, 33, asked via his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 6, alongside a photo of his teeth. “Having major anxiety about not snacking.”

Though there didn’t seem to be anything seriously wrong with Koma’s teeth, the snapshot indicated that he may have chipped a pearly white on the bottom left side of his mouth.

As it turns out, Koma, who is married to Hilary Duff, takes his late-night eating (and cravings) very seriously. In March, the Younger star, 32, joked about one of the duo’s favorite pastimes in her Instagram Stories. “Babe, it’s so romantic to be in bed with you as you scroll through Postmates and dream about food we can’t eat,” she quipped at the time.

“Well, these we can eat because they can be reheated,” the songwriter replied, referencing safety precautions they were taking amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Duff then asked the musician if he was “bored of my cooking,” to which he replied, “No, tonight was the best thing you’ve made.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum agreed and later shared the recipe for the meal she made with her social media followers. “My dinner tonight actually was very delicious, if you’re bored like we are of eating, like, all the same things that I normally cook or that you normally cook,” she explained. “This was coconut shrimp fried rice, and I added a chicken breast to it. It has egg and it has peas and carrots, and I’m gonna post the recipe. I found it on FoodAndWine.com.”

Last month, the Texas native was at it again when she whipped up a restaurant-worthy meal. “Crab/egg/ avo toast for dinner last night!” she captioned an Instagram photo of her creation. “I really need to work on my lighting/camera/plate design skills lol but the taste ….. I think little ratatouille would be impressed 🐀.”

The pair’s daughter Banks, 20 months, seems to have inherited her parents’ love of food. Last month, Duff, who also shares son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, posted a clip of the toddler enjoying a piece of pizza on her own terms.

In the video, Banks, who is wearing a pink bathing suit with ice cream cones on it, held an upside-down pizza slice in one hand and slowly brought it toward her face. If the tomato sauce on her nose, cheeks, mouth and hands was any indication, the meal wasn’t exactly neat, but Banks didn’t seem to mind and neither did her mom.

“Take notes…..,” Duff joked in the caption at the time.