Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma Joke About Looking at Postmates in Bed

Everyone is guilty of it. Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma kept themselves busy by dreaming of food during the coronavirus-induced quarantine.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, 32, joked about the couple’s late-night activities via her Instagram Story on Friday, March 27. “Babe, it’s so romantic to be in bed with you as you scroll through Postmates and dream about food we can’t eat,” she told the musician, also 32, in a series of videos.

Koma countered: “Well, these we can eat because they can be reheated.”

Duff asked the songwriter if he was “bored of my cooking,” to which he replied, “No, tonight was the best thing you’ve made.”

The actress went on to inquire the reasoning behind his Postmates deep dive. “Then why are you dreaming about cauliflower pizza and chicken tenders?” she implored.

Koma retorted that he was “just commenting on the new restaurants that have opened.” Duff then concluded that the internet sleuthing made for “such a romantic night.”

The Younger star later shared a recipe with her followers. “My dinner tonight actually was very delicious, if you’re bored like we are of eating, like, all the same things that I normally cook or that you normally cook,” she explained. “This was coconut shrimp fried rice, and I added a chicken breast to it. It has egg and it has peas and carrots, and I’m gonna post the recipe. I found it on FoodAndWine.com.”

Duff noted that she swapped out some ingredients. “I made some substitutions ‘cause we didn’t have shallots so I used, like, regular onion. I did have red onion so I got to pickle that, and I had never pickled an onion so fast before so that was cool,” she said. “It was really easy, and your kitchen will be a mess afterwards but it’s delicious.”

The meal takes an hour and 30 minutes to prepare and serves 10 people, according to the recipe.

