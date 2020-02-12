Drop the mic! Hilary Duff made a triumphant return to music for the first time in five years — and did it all with her husband, Matthew Koma, in her corner.

The former Disney Channel star, 32, joined forces with the Winnetka Bowling League singer, also 32, on a special cover song that was near and dear to both of their hearts. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, teamed up with producer RAC to pay homage to Third Eye Blind’s classic tune, “Never Let You Go.”

“VOLUME UP!” Duff captioned an Instagram video that teased the couple’s alt-rock cover. “It’s a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks (dreams) he’s best friends with Stephan Jenkins. Instead we just cover his songs.”

Koma — who has collaborated with artists like Zedd, Tiësto, Shania Twain and Ryan Tedder as a songwriter and producer — shared in his wife’s excitement over their duet.

“One time, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it’s because I address my Amazon packages to his name?” he joked in his own Instagram post promoting the song.

The Lizzie McGuire alum hasn’t released new music since her 2015 album, Breathe In, Breathe Out, which was partially responsible for her meeting Koma. She and her now-husband got to know each other while working on the record and made their relationship official soon after.

“They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in 2017. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

After taking a brief break from each other later that year, the musicians eventually reunited and welcomed their first daughter, Banks, now 15 months. Duff also shares 7-year-old Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The newlyweds made a concerted effort to make sure their kids were part of their low-key backyard nuptials. Duff revealed hidden details in her wedding dress that added a major sentimental value to her special day.

“There’s initials for our kids. There’s Luca’s and Banks’ and they’re part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life,” she said in December 2019. “Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress. She can add to it.”