What an impact! The Meghan Markle effect sprinkled a bit of its magic over on Humphrey Yogart — a place that also just so happens to be her first place of employment.

During Markle’s CBS tell-all with husband Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7, the Suits alum opened up about working at the yogurt shop based in Sherman Oaks, California, when she was a teenager.

“Thank God I had that life experience, thank God I had known the value of working,” the former actress, 39, said at the time. “My first job was when I was 13 at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart.”

TMZ reported on Wednesday, March 10, that the Humphrey Yogart owners said they have experienced a spike in sales after she name-dropped the business during Sunday’s interview. The company is also reportedly working on launching a limited-edition flavor in the royal couple’s honor called “Banana Royale.”

Humphrey Yogart spokesperson Creig Rogers, meanwhile, told The Mercury News on Wednesday that the interview has been “good for business when you consider the millions of people that saw the interview and heard the name of the place.” Rogers also confirmed that the frozen yogurt brand has no plans to introduce a flavor in Markle and Harry’s honor, however.

Back in 2017, Paula Sheftel of Humphrey Yogart recalled what it was like having Markle on board. “Meghan was still at school — maybe a little older than 13 as the rules are strict in California. She earned minimum wage and was very popular with customers,” her former boss told The Mirror at the time. “She had to prove she had an outgoing personality and would work well with staff.”

While Sunday’s interview included sweet tidbits such as revealing the sex of Markle and Harry’s second child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got candid about their darker experiences with the British royal family before stepping down in March 2020. Not only did they allege that a family member expressed concerns about the color of Archie’s skin color before his birth, but the former Tig blogger also claimed that she contemplated suicide during her first pregnancy due to the harshness of U.K. tabloids.

The British Army vet, 36, said he “took matters into my own hands” to protect Markle and their now-22-month-old son. “It was, like, I need to do this for my family,” he said on Sunday. “This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for Archie’s as well because I could see where this was headed.”

Two days after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace spoke out on Queen Elizabeth II’s behalf and addressed the claims made in the special.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement to Us Weekly read on Tuesday, March 9. “While some recollection may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”