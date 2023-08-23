Mindy Kaling recently hired private celebrity chef Brooke Baevsky, known as Chef Bae, for a pizza party.

Baevsky, 27, shared a behind the scenes look at the meal preparation via Instagram on Wednesday, August 23. “Come with me to private chef a pizza party for @mindykaling,” she captioned the video, which showed her and Kaling, 44, trying slices of pizza and then nodding to signal their approval. Kaling also gave a thumbs up to the camera.

Later in the clip, Baevsky revealed that she got some assistance from Kaling’s kids: daughter Katherine, 5, who goes by Kit, and son Spencer, 2. “I start off by making the homemade pizza dough and the cutie kiddies help me and they do such a good job,” Baevsky narrated as a little hand could be seen stirring a bowl of dough.

In addition to coordinating pizza parties for her family, Kaling recently had some mother-daughter bonding time at one of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Los Angeles.

“Thank you so much @sofi and @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit!” the actress wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “She swapped friendship bracelets all night and got to hear her favorite Taylor song live, ‘Cruel Summer!’ It was such a magical night.”

Kaling, who has not publicly shared the identity of her children’s father, gushed about her kids being “the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life” on her 44th birthday in June.

“I was never a ‘kid’ person,” she continued in the lengthy Instagram caption. “When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate.”

Kaling went on to note that she began taking her health more seriously after becoming a mom. “I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), [be] up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!) and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV),” she wrote, noting that her doctor had recently told her she was “the healthiest I’ve been in years.”

Although the Mindy Project alum has been candid about the motivation behind her health goals, she doesn’t appreciate the public discourse about her weight loss journey.

“It’s not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analyzed,” she told Allure in July, months after her slimmed-down appearance at the Oscars in March sparked speculation that she was using the diabetes drug Ozempic to shed pounds. “So, I think I’m just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally.”

Kaling previously said that there wasn’t any big secret to her weight loss, telling Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 that “restrictive” diets don’t work well for her.

“I eat what I like to eat. … I just eat less of it,” she told the outlet. “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”