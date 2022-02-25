Luck of the Irish! The New York Irish Whiskey Festival has returned to New York City — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The festival aims to give “Irish whiskey the moment it deserves by offering consumers a unique chance to further explore the dynamic, growing category and Irish culture in a lively, contemporary atmosphere,” a summary of the event read. “In partnership with world-class Irish Whiskey experts, Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry of The Dead Rabbit, the festival not only showcases bigger brands such as Bushmills, Teeling and Glendalough but provides an opportunity for lesser-known brands to step into the spotlight and introduce themselves to a young, engaged audience.”

The event’s creators hope their spread, held at Thew View at Battery Park, can “attract millennial cocktail enthusiasts looking to explore the growing category and Irish culture in a lively, contemporary atmosphere.”

NYIWF will offer performances by Irish musical acts, tasty treats and more than 25 Irish whiskey brands for patrons to sample.

“We approached Sean and Jack to discuss the idea of a festival dedicated to Irish whiskey as we all felt that the category was greatly underserved,” organizer Moira Breslin told Us Weekly in a statement. “We wanted to create an experience where Irish whiskey could be celebrated on its own and we could show the depth and versatility of the category while debunking some of the myths surrounding it.”

The inaugural whiskey celebration was held in November 2019, where attendees tasted drinks from 25 Irish whiskey brands, the country’s classic dishes and enjoyed live entertainment. Its founders — Muldoon and McGarry — own NYC’s The Dead Rabbit bar and have published several acclaimed books about whiskey. Their latest, From Barley to Blarney: A Whiskey Lover’s Guide to Ireland, was published in 2019.

The New York Irish Whiskey Festival is held at NYC’s The View at Battery Park on Saturday, March 12. Tickets for either daytime or evening sessions are available for purchase for $75 via Ticket Tailor.

