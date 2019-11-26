



Nothing like a little friendly family ribbing! Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose parents are Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, is preparing for one epic Thanksgiving celebration with his famous family. This year, that gang includes new brother-in-law Chris Pratt.

The Parks and Rec alum, 40, wed Schwarzenegger’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in June, and though the pair has celebrated Turkey Day with her clan before, this marks their first holiday as a married couple.

“Thanksgiving at our place is great,” Patrick, 26, told ET at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24. “On Wednesday, we always go to the church and do, like, a Thanksgiving meal there for people, and then Thursday we’ll do Thanksgiving at my mom’s.”

It’s during that meal that the Midnight Sun star says he needs to keep an eye on Pratt. “He can eat a lot,” Patrick shared.

In fact, the pair have been known to get a tad competitive when it comes to Thanksgiving sweets “Me and Chris go at it at the desserts. He’s a foodie,” Patrick explained. “We both have the sweet tooth.”

Dessert competition with a Guardians of the Galaxy star aside, Patrick noted his family’s annual Thanksgiving celebration is fairly typical. “We always do a football game in the morning and then come back and eat all day, watch football like everybody else,” he continued.

Katherine, 29, got a bit of head start on expressing her gratitude this holiday season. The Maverick and Me author took to Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to gush about her “wonderful” and “kind” husband.

“Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she wrote alongside a photo of Pratt riding his bike in the park. “I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

Katherine also opened up about how Pratt has inspired to lift others up, even in small ways. “Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens,” she penned. “We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place.”

Another thing the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host is likely thankful for? Her husband’s sense of humor. In October, the Avengers: Endgame actor joked about Katherine’s cooking abilities after she burned a bagel beyond recognition while trying to reheat it. “Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward,’” Pratt captioned an Instagram snapshot of the charred food.

“As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance,” he added. “I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”