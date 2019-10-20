A for effort! Chris Pratt trolled his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s cooking skills in a playful Instagram post on Saturday, October 19.

The 40-year-old Jurassic Park star posted a photo of a crispy, black bagel that Schwarzenegger, 29, had attempted to prepare for her husband.

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward,’” he captioned the pic.

He added, “As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

The Rock What You Got author took the roasting in stride commenting on the pic, “Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, in June. Some famous faces on the guest list included pal Rob Lowe and Schwarzenegger’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. After the wedding, the newlyweds headed off to a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance. The shower that was held at Maria’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.”

In July, the Parks & Recreation alum told Extra that he met Katherine at church. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” he said.

This is Pratt’s second marriage. He was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2017. They share a 7-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

