Seth Rogen paid a visit to Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Rogen, 42, was photographed at the West Hollywood eatery, according to a post shared by Queens of Bravo’s Instagram account on Wednesday, July 24. In the pic, the actor is standing in the restaurant chatting with Madix, 39, and Maloney, 36.

Maloney and Madix opened up Something About Her back in May — and Rogen isn’t the only celebrity to pop in for a visit. In June, Diane Keaton stopped by the shop to show her support.

“We had an unexpected visitor today… thank you @dianekeaton for your support!” the official Something About Her account captioned a photo via their Instagram Story at the time. “It was such a pleasure having you!”

Us Weekly previously got an inside look at Something About Her, and Maloney shared the inspiration for the business.

“I love rom-coms and Nancy Meyers, because they are just so fancy-free and whimsy,” she told Us in May. “John [Hutman] designed the space, who is also Nancy Meyers’ production designer, [and he] really helped bring that vision to life.”

While Rogen may not appear to be the target demographic for the spot, he is a superfan of Vanderpump Rules and other Bravo shows. Rogen’s love for Vanderpump Rules became known in 2015 when he and his costars from The Night Before, including Anthony Mackie, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer, did a parody video with the reality stars. In the clip, the actors were put to the test to see if they had what it takes to become a waiter at SUR.

“SUR isn’t about customers!” Rogen yelled in the clip. “It’s about personal branding, and I’m here to get mine!”

Years later, Rogen proved yet again that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, were the ultimate VPR fans. In 2023, after the couple’s dog Zelda died, the pair turned to reality TV to find some happiness in the dark time.

“Luckily, I was able to add in a lot of joy on top of all the sadness I was feeling. Time with family and friends, trips to Italy and France, our always epic Thanksgiving, and of course, Vanderpump Rules – which we watched all over the world and provided the best distraction when the waves of grief came crashing in,” Miller wrote via Instagram in December 2023 alongside a collage of where they streamed the show. “Those people have done a real service!”