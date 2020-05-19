Way to go! Lauren Akins put her daughter Ada James to the test with a trending TikTok challenge and the toddler did a stellar job.

Akins, 30, tested her 2-year-old’s patience and willpower on Sunday, May 17, when she enlisted her second child with husband Thomas Rhett to participate in the candy challenge. The challenge, which Kylie Jenner did with daughter Stormi Webster on Tuesday, May 12, has been gaining traction on social media in recent weeks. It involves kiddos being asked to wait for a certain amount of time before they can snack on some nearby treats.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Akins sat Ada down in front of a bowl of colorful treats. “What is that?” she asked.

“Candy!” Ada enthusiastically replied after letting out an adorable gasp.

As she reached for a piece, Akins explained the rules. “Here’s the deal: I’m gonna go potty really fast and when I come back you can have one, but don’t touch them. You can’t touch them until I get back.”

The nurse added: “You have to be so patient.”

Indicating a clear understanding of the rules, Ada, who was wearing a tutu and matching leotard, declared she was ready to be “so bery [sic] patient” and then watched her mom walk away.

While Akins was in the bathroom, Ada desperately tried to distract herself from the sweets in front of her and muttered “candy” to herself as she let out a sweet, anticipatory laugh.

At one point, Ada even moved the bowl away from her. “Stay put,” she said, before quickly reaching for the dish again.

Moments after Ada touched a candy with her finger (but managed not to eat it) Akins returned. “Did you eat any?” she asked. When Ada replied that she hadn’t consumed any of the sweets, Akins praised her for being “so patient.”

“[Now] you get to have some. Good job!” Akins gushed as Ada smiled broadly.

The Tennessee native captioned the video: “Ada James being so BERY patient. After pool hair, ballet outfit & #toddlerchallenge 🌈💕 #soBERYpatient.”

Not surprisingly, her followers were very impressed with Ada’s self-restraint. “This is the cutest video I’ve ever seen,” wrote singer Danielle Bradbery.

A fan added: “What a little sweetheart! That little giggle, good job Ada James!!”

Aside from Stormi, who also proved she had sone impressive patience thanks to this challenge, Gabrielle Union put her daughter, Kaavia, 18 months, to the test and was met with a very funny and equally adorable result.