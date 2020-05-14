Gabrielle Union put her daughter, Kaavia, to the test with a trending TikTok challenge recently and it went adorably wrong.

The L.A.’s Finest star, 47, tested her 18-month-old’s patience and will power on Wednesday, May 13, when she had the toddler participate in the candy challenge. The challenge, which Kylie Jenner did with daughter Stormi on Tuesday, May 12, has been gaining traction on social media in recent days. It involves little ones being asked to wait for a certain amount of time before they can snack on some nearby treats.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Union carried Kaavia into the living room and told her it was snack time. “Kav, do you want some Bitsy’s?” she asked, referring to her daughter’s favorite vegetable crackers. “You ready for a snack?”

As Kaavia said yes, the Being Mary Jane alum set her down in a chair and placed a bag of the crackers on a nearby table. “You can have some Bitsy’s, but you’ve got to wait,’ she explained. “You’ve gotta wait until I get back, alright?”

Though Kaavia nodded in approval, she barely waited for her mom to leave the room before she helped herself down from the chair and walked towards her beloved crackers. “I’ll be right back,” Union said as her daughter was already within an arm’s length of her snack.

“Kav, don’t eat any Bitsy’s,” Union reiterated off camera. Though the toddler’s hand was already inside the bag of crackers, she did pause for a second, as if to consider her mom’s request. However, she ultimately grabbed a cracker, put it in her mouth and headed back to the chair.

“Kav, are you waiting?” Union asked.

Even as the snack was in her mouth, Kaavia nodded.

“Are you waiting?” Union wondered again, still in the other room. “Are you patient?”

As Breaking In star walked back into the living room, she saw Kaavia snacking away. “Did you eat the Bitsy’s?” she asked with a smile as Kaavia gestured towards the food. “You ate the Bitsy’s? I thought we were going to wait?”

Realizing that her little one couldn’t care less about the candy challenge, Union gave in, telling her daughter: “Go ahead, have the Bitsy’s.”

However, instead of continuing her snack time, Kaavia simply toddled off as her mom laughed.

“We couldn’t resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with her favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood,” Union explained in her Instagram caption. “You already know 😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣 #WCE.”

Many of the Bring It On star’s Instagram followers were very amused by the adorable clip. “She wasted ZERO time,” wrote one. Added pal Gabourey Sidibe: “This wins.”

Kaavia, who has her own Instagram account run by Union and dad Dwyane Wade, is known for her strong will and hilarious facial expressions. In fact, her proud parents have been capturing their little girl’s most relatable reactions to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic and sharing them on social media. So far, they’ve posted snapshots of Kaavia doing everything from trying out new hairstyles to intently watching TV.

“Kaavia looks like me, acts like [Gabrielle]. She has a whole personality,” Wade, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively of the toddler in July 2019. “She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.”