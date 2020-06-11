TikTok users are having a little fun! Earlier this month, dozens of users on the popular app began pranking their significant others in the name of food.

More specifically, these users told their partners to order something called a “Pinkity Drinkity” from Starbucks. The only problem? The rhyming drink doesn’t exist, though the coffee giant does sell something similar known as the Pink Drink. Orders for the “Pinkity Drinkity” lead to confused baristas and annoyed significant others who slowly realize that they’ve been fooled.

For example, when TikTok user Monique Garcia (@moniquegarcia673), asked her boyfriend to procure her a “Pinkity Drinkity,” the barista was a bit puzzled at first. “I’m sorry sir, I didn’t catch that drink,” she said via the drive-thru speaker. When Monique’s boyfriend repeated the order, the Starbucks employee laughed.

“Is that a real thing?” he asked, as his girlfriend also chuckled.

“No, it’s not,” the barista replied. “We have a pink drink but that’s just a funny way of saying it.”

In another “Pinkity Drinkity” prank, user Kayla Davis (k_davi) asked her boyfriend to order one of the made-up beverages and the barista admitted, “That’s the first time I ever heard it referred to as that!”

Starbucks’ Pink Drink, which is real, debuted at the chain in April 2017. At the time, the thirst-quencher was described via a press release from the Seattle-based brand as “a light and refreshing beverage that features the sweet flavors of Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with Coconut milk, and topped with a scoop of strawberries.”

It first gained popularity the previous year when the beverage customization took social media by storm and customers began creating the pastel concoction all on their own.

The “Pinkity Drinkity” craze is just the latest food-related item to gain popularity on TikTok. In recent months, especially in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the social media platform has become quite the hub for emerging food trends and food hacks. On the trends front, for example, thousands of users have created colorful whipped beverages and cereal variations, such as mini pancake cereal and mini croissant cereal.