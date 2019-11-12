



Tim McGraw understands the old adage that the best way to a person’s heart is through their stomach!

The “Humble and Kind” singer, 52, was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, November 11, and he revealed the food-centric way he first won over his now-wife, Faith Hill. After stating that he “loves” to cook, McGraw added: “Chicken and dumplings is a big go-to at our house. That’s sort of how I hooked Faith, with chicken and dumplings.”

The Grammy winner went on to explain that he impressed his spouse, now 52, by sharing some of the classic dish with the “Breathe” singer not long after the pair met on tour. “She lived right down the road from me and I made some chicken and dumplings,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘You know, I’ll take some chicken and dumplings and some cornbread down to Faith Hill and see how that works.’”

As Kelly Clarkson remarked with a laugh, the Grit & Grace author’s plan was obviously successful. “It worked,” she said.

“I still cook them every now and then to see if it still works,” McGraw joked.

The Louisiana native also told Clarkson, 37, that while he prepares “the staples,” Hill is the real culinary pro of the family. “Faith is a fantastic cook. She can cook anything,” he explained. “She does everything great. She married way below.”

While McGraw noted cooking is still important to the duo, who share daughters Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17, these days they’re all about pumping iron with one another. “As the kids have gotten older, we find that we’re getting to spend a little bit more time together in the gym downstairs,” he told Clarkson. “I’m enjoying that.”

The country music couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on October 6, and though they spent the special day apart, McGraw, who was performing in Australia at the time, made up for it in the gift department. “I recorded the very first song we ever did together,” he explained to the Voice coach. “We did the Spontaneous Combustion Tour, where we met when she was opening for me on my very first headlining tour. And we used to do the Tony Rich song ‘Nobody Knows.’ So I recorded that backstage with the guys and we sent it to her for our anniversary.”

Both McGraw and Hill shared anniversary tributes to one another last month and used some old-school photos to get the job done. “Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!! I love u,” McGraw captioned a ‘90s throwback photo. For her part, the “Way You Love Me” songstress called her husband her “one and only” in an Instagram update and posted a vintage snapshot of the two sharing an embrace.