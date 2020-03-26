Tom Sandoval Shares Quarantini Cocktail Recipe Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Coping with cocktails. Tom Sandoval is doing his best to keep himself entertained as he remains in quarantine while the coronavirus pandemic wages on.

To that end, the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, recorded a video for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 25, in which he makes a drink called the “Quarantini.” As you may have guessed based on the cocktail’s clever moniker, it’s basically a take on a vodka martini with some pantry staples in place of vermouth. Tom also made some other quarantine-related adjustments.

Before he starts to make the cocktail, Tom engages in another critical activity — washing his hands. “Don’t touch in public,” he sings as he rinses his soapy hands in the sink. “Those hands look good but you don’t want no one to touch them.”

With his hands hopefully germ-free, the former SUR bartender readies his ingredients — vodka, pickle juice, olive juice and olives. As the TomTom co-owner points out, you don’t actually need an array of fancy equipment to whip up a libation in your own home.

“If you don’t have a shaker you’ve got one of these, right?” he asks, holding up an empty water bottle. “Let’s do it!”

After pouring the vodka, pickle juice and olive juice into his makeshift cocktail shaker, Tom jostles the bottle back and forth to mix everything up and pours the finished product into a glass. As a finishing touch, he garnishes the drink with three olives. “Boom,” he declares. “There’s your Quarantini!”

With TomTom currently closed because of the pandemic, it’s good to see the Missouri native putting his skills to good use. On Tuesday, March 24, Sandoval and TomTom co-owner revealed that they joined Cameo in an effort to raise money for TomTom’s employees, who are now out of work. “Millions of people in the restaurant industry are out of work bc of #covıd19 including our @tomtom Family, @twschwa and I are donating 100% of our earnings from cameo to our TomTom Staff & matching the amount up to $10,000!!,” Sandoval declared on Instagram at the time.

Schwartz, 37, added: “I think something like, 7 million people, are currently out of work.” The Bravo personality also encouraged his fans to place their Cameo orders ASAP. “Exploit us,” he joked.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.