No one can be Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, but with Us Weekly’s exclusive guide to their favorite restaurants, you can now eat like the power couple.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us is taking foodies inside Rihanna’s go-to eateries across the globe, including her date night spots with Rocky, 35. First up: Los Angeles’ hotspot Giorgio Baldi, located in Santa Monica.

Over the years, Rihanna, 36, has become a regular at the coastal restaurant. The singer even celebrated her baby shower at the establishment in April 2022, while she was pregnant with her first child. (The couple share two sons: RZA, 18 months, and Riot, 6 months.)

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” Rihanna told Vogue at the time of the guidelines for her shower. “Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out.”

The L.A. eatery is known for its cozy family setting and the ambiance gives off ’60s folk and rock music vibes. Us recommends the creamy gnocchi pasta or the classic New York steak.

Speaking of New York, if you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple, Rihanna and Rocky’s top restaurants include Emilio’s Ballato and El Puerto Seafood.

Emilio’s Ballato is owned by Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. and boasts some of the tastiest Italian specialties in the city. Try the Penne Antonio with spicy pork sausage, peas and cream to make your tastebuds feel like you’re in Italy. Plus, as a hub for A-listers, fans might even run into the “Umbrella” singer or some of her famous friends when dining in.

If seafood is more your style, the Alaskan crab legs and seafood platters at El Puerto is a no-brainer. Rihanna and Rocky famously enjoyed a dinner date at the restaurant in Harlem that kicked off at 3 a.m.

When in Florida, the couple frequent Stubborn Seed in Miami. The high-end eatery is a Michelin Star restaurant run by Top Chef season 13 winner Jeremy Ford. Be ready to eat if you make a reservation here, as it features an eight or 11 course tasting menu.

Rihanna and Rocky’s love of food doesn’t stop in the U.S., the pair are big fans of César in Paris. The twosome, who were spotted at the hotspot in February, reportedly enjoyed the garlic and lemon prawns and the Truffle Tartufo pizza.

Watch the exclusive video above for a complete breakdown of Rihanna and Rocky’s favorite restaurants. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.