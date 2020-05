Broccoli Pasta

Schumer declared this veggie-filled dish one of her favorites. She even said she felt confident enough in her own abilities to make it again without Fischer’s help. “What I like about this pasta is that it has a lot of body without a lot of butter, cheese or oil,” she explained of the dish, which has a broccoli-based sauce. “You could add anchovies to the sauce too, which would put it over the top.” Check out the recipe.