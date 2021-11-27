Country Cooking! Reba McEntire Is Set to Open Oklahoma Eatery ‘Reba’s Place’

Reba McEntire

The country songstress announced in November 2021 that she is opening a new restaurant, bar, retail store and live music venue.

“I’m very excited to announce Reba’s Place opening in Atoka, OK later in 2022,” McEntire wrote via Instagram at the time. “Reba’s Place is formed in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka.”

According to descriptions via the eatery’s own Instagram page, the main floor will feature a “restored antique bar” and will offer a “broad range of beer, wine and spirits crafted into signature cocktails.” Additionally, the two-story building will be constructed from a century-old Masonic Temple building and feature an indoor central stage and homemade menu items based on delicacies from the local region.