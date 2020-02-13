Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her art-filled bar in the March 2019 issue of Architectural Digest. The area is outfitted with vintage Milo Baughman barstools in a Scalamandré print and Kallista sink fittings. It also featured a painting by Alec Monopoly, condom art by Beau Dunn and a limited-edition Saint Laurent surfboard. Though the bar is made from a dark marble, Jenner brightened up the space with a Tracey Emin neon sculpture that reads, “I Can’t Believe How Much You Love Me.”