Food Christina Anstead Shows Off Her Super-Organized Pantry and Closet: See Inside the ‘Happy’ Spaces By Samantha Leffler December 9, 2019 Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram 4 5 / 4 The Impressive Pantry Christina smiled broadly as she stood in her neat pantry while holding Hudson over her shoulder. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News