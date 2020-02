Amy Schumer

When the comedian saw Hamilton on Broadway in March 2016, she made sure to show her appreciation for the bartenders who were working during the show. After ordering $77 worth of drinks, the Trainwreck star left an impressive $1,000 tip. A bartender who served the Inside Amy Schumer alum said that when she thanked the Emmy winner, Schumer replied, “I’ve been there, I get it.”