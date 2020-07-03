The 4th of July is on (just about) everyone’s mind! Google recently shared tons of search data related to America’s birthday with Us Weekly, and it’s clear that people are more than ready to celebrate the holiday, though the festivities might look a little different this year given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The data, which covered the period from June 18 to June 25 in the United States, showed that Americans are planning to mark the special occasion in a myriad of ways. For example, when the search giant examined what users were looking for in relation to 4th of July games and activities, the top five results were “coloring pages,” “bingo,” “word scramble,” “face paint” and “scavenger hunt.”

In terms of Fourth of July ideas, the top three were food-focused. More specifically, people have been searching for “food ideas,” “menu ideas” and “dessert ideas.” “Nail ideas” and “party ideas” rounded out the top five search queries.

Speaking of food, grilling has been an especially hot search trend ahead of the holiday, as people across the country are looking up tons of summer grilling recipes. In a state-by-state breakdown shared with Us, “How to grill lobster tail?” was the most popular grilling-related question in several states, including Arizona, Connecticut and Georgia.

However, “how to grill corn on the cob” took the cake, with residents in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wyoming all most curious about how to prepare the summer staple.

As for the most searched “red, white and blue” recipes? That intel yielded some pretty interesting results. While party staples such as cake and vodka made the cut — in the no. 3 and no. 5 spots respectively — so to did something called cheesecake salad.

While the sweet dessert might not be familiar to people in certain parts of the country, it’s basically a no-bake cheesecake made with Cool Whip (or something similar,) mixed with fresh fruit such as strawberries and blueberries. It’s particularly popular in parts of the South.

Another popular search was for red, white and blue trifle recipes, which nabbed the no. 9 spot. Though the dessert is all-known in English cuisine, it has gained popularity in America in recent years and even played a large role in a very popular Friends Thanksgiving episode.

Scroll down to see Google’s list of the most-searched red, white and blue recipes!