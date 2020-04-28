Getting the gang together! John Krasinski hosted a food-focused version of his Some Good News YouTube series recently that featured an array of celebrity chefs whipping up classic dishes using fans’ recipes.

The virtual potluck of sorts, which was shared on Sunday, April 26, began with Krasinski, 40, shining a light on how the food industry has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and what some people are doing to help. He relayed one story about hundreds of National Guardsmen in Washington state packaging meals for numerous food banks in the area and another regarding a Seattle restauranteur who is now devoting his eatery entirely to feeding frontline healthcare workers.

The Office alum also mentioned the charitable work chefs such as José Andrés and Guy Fieri have done, before pivoting to the potluck portion of the episode.

“I reached out to all of you this week to send me your favorite family recipes and in the all too familiar spirt of stealing intellectual property on this show, I actually stole your recipes for my dinner party,” Krasinski quipped. “But being one of the least capable chefs on the planet, I really needed some help.”

Out of hundreds of submissions the A Quiet Place star received for this segment, four were chosen and invited to appear on the show. However, the lucky winners had no idea that Krasinski enlisted the help of celebrity chefs to make each dish.

First up was a 90-year-old grandmother who goes by Nana. Nana created her own quarantini cocktail using vanilla vodka, orange vodka, Chambord and fresh orange juice, and was shocked when The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci (who knows a thing or two about tasty libations) made the drink himself and gave it his seal of approval. “I made your drink,” the Lovely Bones actor, 59, said before taking a sip. “It’s delicious.”

Another dish that was selected was a family pierogi recipe from a woman named Sarah, who learned to make the meal from her great-grandmother. To whip up Sarah’s submission, Krasinski called upon lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, who noted that this version of the classic Polish food is similar to the one her mother used to make. “They were so good,” Stewart, 78, declared. “We drank a lot of vodka last night in your honor.”

