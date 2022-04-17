Keeping it clean! Kim Kardashian’s newly renovated — and extremely tidy — pantry is something to be seen.

The Kardashians star, 41, gave fans a look at her clean and fresh kitchen setup via Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness website, Poosh, earlier this month.

The KKW Beauty founder turned to Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life to update her storage area, according to the site. That switch included building another shelf for more space, replacing some of her ceramic items with new “custom” teapots and bowls and adding in light wood organizers to carry snacks and treats.

“I love this pantry — so open and clean and airy! 👏😍,” one fan wrote via Instagram on Poosh’s teaser post on Wednesday, April 13. Another social media fan added: “So organized 👏 it brings a sense of relax and calm! I also need the tidiness in order to sleep at night 👍🏼.”

Kim’s modern approach to her pantry matches her overall minimalist design of her Los Angeles home. In the photos, fans can see that the color palate is neutral with white, cream and light wood throughout.

The space is also a full room, making it easier to shop around and search for the perfect item or ingredient. Two shelves full of dishes and serving plates line one wall of the room, while jars and basket-like holders fill a separate wall.

“Everything in my house is really minimal,” Kim explained in a February video for Vogue. “I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.”

The Skims founder, who shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West, has a variety of treats to choose from in the walk-in pantry.

In fact, the treasure trove of cookies, snack bars, fruit snacks and healthy grab-and-go items makes it look and feel like an upscale grocery store.

Before going fully neutral in the pantry, Kim had black plates and bowls sprinkled in with the cream serving wear. She also had more bamboo-colored trays for treats, which are now a sandalwood color. Her design aesthetic, however, has always been centered around being tidy.

“It’s so necessary to be extra organized when having four kids who all have different dietary needs, dairy sensitivities and different likes and dislikes,” Kim previously told Poosh. “Also, we have friends and family over all the time and need to be aware of different sensitivities, allergies, and diets, such as gluten-free or nut allergies, so it’s important to have things organized at all times. We also switched everything in our house from plastic to glass.”

Scroll down to see the Selfish author’s remodeled space: