Cocktails without the guilt? Sign Us up! Many libations are packed with unhealthy syrups and other high-calorie mix-ins, but as celebrity dietitian Keri Glassman explained, there’s no need for all of that extra stuff in your drinks this summer, especially if you’re looking to lose some extra quarantine weight.

“The best way to lose a few pounds fast is to cut out all added sugar and all refined carbs. Most people over consume these types of foods so taking them out can make a difference in weight fast,” the 47-year-old founder of Nutritious Life and The Nutritious Life Studio told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Also, take out as many packaged, processed foods as possible and instead load up on high-quality lean protein, green veggies and healthy fats. And, of course hydrate.”

As far as drinks are concerned Glassman, who has worked with stars such as Eva Mendes and Drew Barrymore, even has an ace hack for cutting the calories in a serving of wine in half. “If a glass of wine is your thing, cut it with seltzer to make a spritzer,” she advised.

For more fruit-forward cocktails, the Slim Calm Sexy Diet author is a fan of forgoing sugary syrups in favor of healthier, whole fruits. For example, while mojitos are typically made with white sugar, Glassman omits the sweet stuff from her version and instead prepares it with fresh mint leaves and sliced fresh, fruit, such as a grapefruit or orange wheel.

The result is a refreshing, citrusy drink that has a fraction of the calories of a typical mojito, yet still boasts a powerful tangy flavor. Additionally, the more you muddle the mint, the tastier the cocktail will be.

The healthy eating pro takes a similar approach to sangria. Instead of adding fruit juice to the sweet summer staple, Glassman tosses in whole fruits such as raspberries and sliced peaches and strawberries, which bring their own essence to the drink.

To give the libation an effervescent, light feel, the O2 Diet author tops if off with club soda.

Even if you go a tad overboard at the barbecue this summer, Glassman noted it’s best not to be too hard on yourself. “Every meal is an opportunity to make the best choice possible. Rather than trying to restrict in a major way the next day (which can often backfire,) approach your next meal as a new opportunity to eat empowered, make a healthy choice, and nourish your body,” she explained. “In other words, move on. Sometimes all it takes is one healthy meal or one workout to refocus.”

Scroll down to see some low-calorie cocktail recipes that will keep you cool all summer!