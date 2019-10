Gordon Ramsay

The MasterChef host is known for being critical of food, but there’s one type of meal that he won’t even touch – airplane food. “There’s no f–king way I eat on planes,” he told Refinery29 in 2017. As it turns out, his aversion to in-flight meals comes from experience. ”I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board,” he explained.