Khloé Kardashian knows what she likes, especially when it comes to food. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tries to eat healthy meals as much as possible, but she also understands the importance of letting herself indulge every now and again.

Case in point: In November 2019, the California native took to her Instagram Stories to share her most beloved cheat food with the world — pizza. “My favorite cheat food is pizza,” she said at the time, as she opened a surprise delivery from a nearby pizzeria. “I don’t know why people do this to me, because I can’t say no.”

After toying with whether or not she was actually going to chow down on the keto-friendly pie, the E! personality ultimately decided to go for it. “I guess I just eat it and love life!” she quipped.

In fact, Kardashian is such a fan of the Italian staple that she even had an outdoor pizza oven installed on her Calabasas property in June 2018, shortly after she relocated to California following her split from Tristan Thompson. As she once declared on Twitter, “Pizza is my favorite thing EVER!”

When it comes to sweets, the Good American designer, like her younger sister Kylie Jenner, has a weakness for cupcakes. She often makes the confections with her family members and even whipped up her own batch of cornbread treats in January 2013.

Kardashian, who made headlines in June 2019 when she showed off her meticulously organized refrigerator and pantry, also loves to cook. “Cooking to me is really relaxing,” she told Food & Wine in June 2017. “I love to cook everything from scratch.”

That’s still true today, as the reality star frequently shows off the bread, pretzels and other goodies she’s baked, on social media. Kardashian has even made a loaf or two with her daughter, True, and has expressed interest in continuing the food-focused activity with her little one for years to come. “We bake bread together a few times a week,” she captioned a series of Instagram shots of her and the toddler working in the kitchen in November 2019. “I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever.”

