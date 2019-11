Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules star stuck with what he knows best on Halloween and made a cocktail he said would be a hit with parents accompanying their little ones on candy runs. The recipe for the Tom Tom co-owner’s “witch’s brew” libation, which he shared on Instagram, includes cider, rum, half an orange and more. “Serve it to all the parents who are coming around with their kids trick-or-treating and you are going to be a big hit and a memorable house.”