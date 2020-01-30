The gang’s all here! Kris Jenner got a sweet surprise on Wednesday, January 29, when she received a package containing cookies that looked exactly like each of her 10 grandchildren.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 64, showed off her sugary gift via her Instagram Stories and couldn’t believe how lifelike the treats were. “Cutest cookies ever,” she gushed. “All my grandchildren!!!”

As the momager noted, the confections were delivered to her courtesy of Funny Face Bakery, a New York-based business that specializes in creating hand-painted custom cookies and other treats. The Penelope Disick cookie, for example, sported the 7-year-old elementary schooler’s brown eyes and adorable brown bob. The cookie designed to look like her older brother Mason, 10, was similar, but had a few identifying characteristics of Kourtney Kardashian’s firstborn, including his dark hair and broad smile.

Jenner’s package also included a cookie created to look exactly like the boss lady herself. The creation modeled after the mom of six not only included her signature short hairstyle, but it also featured a pair of dark sunglasses, just like the ones Jenner frequently wears in real life.

The Kris Jenner … And All Things Kardashian author wasn’t the only family member who got a tasty present on Wednesday. Jenner’s daughter, Kim Kardashian, also received a delivery from Funny Face Bakery, though her cookie box included only treats designed to look like each of her four children with husband Kanye West — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 8-month-old Psalm.

While North’s cookie sported her growing hair and sweet smile, Psalm’s cookie, much like the little one himself, was practically bald!

Personalized treats have quickly become a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner gave all of her family members custom cookie creations for Christmas last month, and even hand-delivered some of the sweets herself just days before the holiday. The 22-year-old’s cookies for Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble depicted the couple holding hands and smiling as they stood side-by-side. Gamble, 39, was wearing a tuxedo, while Kris was rocking a dress. Given the nature of the gift, both of them were also sporting matching Santa hats.

“Only Kylie could find somebody to make cookies that look just like us,” Kris exclaimed on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Love you Kylie. These are the cutest!”

Scroll down to see the latest batch of personalized Kardashian-Jenner cookies!