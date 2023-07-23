Leave it to Martha Stewart to create the most scrumptious-sounding turkey burger — complete with a dazzle of bright red relish.

The lifestyle guru, 81, is all about going into the kitchen and whipping up a delicious dish — but that doesn’t mean it has to be expensive. Stewart, who exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in May that her favorite meal to cook “is the next one,” is a fan of Fourth Creek Food Co.’s red pepper relish, which she uses to top her burger. The condiment retails for just $7, and comes in a variety of choices.

Fans looking to emulate Stewart’s go-to product can even pick up the brand’s savory and sweet balsamic vinegar peppers. After all, “One way to guarantee that your guests are having a great time when you’re entertaining is to provide great snacking options,” Stewart told Us in May.

Keep scrolling for more details about Stewart’s go-to red relish and more celebrity favorites: