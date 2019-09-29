It’s officially fall, which means it’s a reasonable time to be inundated with an ever-growing array of pumpkin-flavored products.

The hype around pumpkin-centric foods can be traced back to the debut of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, but since the drink first appeared 16 years ago the pumpkin-flavored food market has exploded. Sure, there are plenty of pumpkin-focused pastries and similar offerings, but newer items such as pumpkin pie hummus and Pumpkin Spam are now gracing supermarket shelves, suggesting we’ve reached peak pumpkin.

As unappetizing as the latter item might sound, Pumpkin Spice Spam is currently all the rage. In fact, the brand-new food sold out less than seven hours after making its grand debut on Monday, September 23.

What’s more? Many who have actually tried the oddly flavored canned meat product have said that it’s pretty tasty. Jimmy Kimmel even gave the limited-edition, fall-themed Spam a taste on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and deemed it “not that bad.”

Still, despite the prevalence of pumpkin-flavored items every autumn, not all of them are quite so bizarre. Kind, for example, debuted a new fall-inspired bar in 2019 that combines two of the season’s most popular tastes. As its name suggests, the Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bars combine caramel and pumpkin spice for a tasty seasonal treat.

