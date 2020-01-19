Another awards show is going vegan! Following in the footsteps of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, both of which took place earlier this month, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will serve an entirely plant-based menu for the first time ever.

Though the event has had vegan menus in the past, 2020 marks the first time that every dish at the show will be plant-based. “As part of the show’s long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will feature a plant-based menu at its ceremony on Sunday, January 19th,” the guild said in a statement released on Wednesday, January 15.

So, what’s for dinner? Attendees can snack on as much lavash bread as they wish and will have a variety of vegan options to choose from. The menu includes a bean salad with fresh vegetables and a sweet onion vinaigrette, a paella-like rice salad and glazed baby carrots served over greens.

In addition to a choice of three wines — a Taittinger champagne, a red blend and chardonnay from Cooper’s Hawk — guests can imbibe with a little help from six distinctive cocktails that were specially crafted to salute the star-studded ceremony.

The Once Upon a Lime, for example, is a nod to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which features SAG nominees Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The libation boasts Dorda Coconut Liqueur, sherry, pineapple and lime juices, and is garnished with maraschino cherries.

According to the statement from the guild, an all-vegan menu was the next logical step for the annual awards show, which highlights the best work in television and film. The SAG Awards has been the recipient of the Environmental Media Association (EMA) Green Seal for 11 years running, in addition to having been awarded the EMA Gold Seal and the Green Production honor.

“The SAG Awards has also partnered for multiple years with non-profit environmental organizations such as American Forests,” the statement continued. “For the 25th Anniversary of the SAG Awards, American Forests planted 25,000 trees across the U.S. in a collaborative effort to improve the quality of air, water and wildlife habitat.”

