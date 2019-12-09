Talk about a roarin’ good time! Saint West, the oldest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, celebrated his fourth birthday with a Jurassic Park-themed party on Saturday, December 7. Not surprisingly, the sweet treats were in a prehistoric league of their own.

Instead of having a dessert table with the requisite cupcakes, cookies and other confections, the sweets served at Saint’s bash were each created with the birthday boy’s theme in mind. For example, the mini red velvet cupcakes were topped with white frosting and adorned with dino-friendly leaves made of green fondant.

Similarly, the Rice Krispie Treats, which were served via on-theme sticks designed to look like twigs, were covered in white icing and a green leaf of their own. Each treat also boasted a brown number “4” on it — a nod to Saint’s new age.

But that’s not all! The dessert table also included meticulously decorated cake pops. Though both versions of the dinosaur cake pops were covered in pale green chocolate, one iteration featured mini dinosaur eggs nestled in some “sand,” while the other was topped with green dinosaur feet — long gold toenails included. Below the cake pops was an array of other chocolate-covered eats, including two versions of dinosaur egg “nests.”

These and a myriad of other treats were undoubtedly enjoyed by Saint and his pint-sized party goers, including sisters North, 6, Chicago, 22 months, and 6-month-old brother Psalm. Other guests included Saint’s cousins True Thompson, 18 months, and Reign Disick, 4.

The focus on sugary foods is no surprise given Saint has quite the burgeoning sweet tooth. The preschooler snuck a taste of 39-year-old Kardashian’s elaborate gingerbread house earlier this month, and when he traveled to Washington D.C., with members of his immediate family in October to support West, 42, at a surprise Sunday Service, the little one was caught red-handed chowing down on a chocolate picture frame the hotel staff had left in the room.

Saint’s actual birthday was on Thursday, December 5, — two days prior to his sweets-filled shindig. At the time, Kardashian took to Instagram to gush about her firstborn son. “I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” the KKW Beauty founder captioned a snapshot of the birthday boy. “You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today is your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty.”

