Aaron Paul

The Breaking Bad alum made the most of his Cinco de Mayo at home by sharing an Instagram video of himself making a celebratory cocktail using his own Dos Hombres mezcal. “I’m here to teach you how to make a margarita using Dos Hombres,” he said. The resulting cocktail, which also included lime juice, Cointreau and a salted rim, was “easy” to make, according to the star. “I hope you’re enjoying your day, stay safe and stay sane,” he concluded. “Sending you lots of love.”