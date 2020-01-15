Food Stars Who Don’t Drink Alcohol: Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and More By Samantha Leffler January 15, 2020 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 11 1 / 11 Jada Pinkett Smith “I haven’t consumed alcohol in 13-plus years,” the Red Table Talk host told Us Weekly in August 2010. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News