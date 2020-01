Kelly Ripa

The All My Children alum revealed during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in January 2020 that though she once drank, she stopped when cohost Ryan Seacrest joined the morning talk show in May 2017. The decision followed a turbulent few months for the star, who was shocked by previous cohost Michael Strahan’s surprise exit from the program roughly one year earlier. “It’s amazing,” she said of her alcohol-free life.