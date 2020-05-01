Bob Harper

The Biggest Loser trainer was famously vegan before suffering a heart attack in February 2017. After his health scare, The Skinny Rules author began incorporating fish into his diet. “To all the vegans out there that follow me and tell me that I’m gonna have another heart attack if I continue to eat fish, PLEASE refrain from posting those awful comments. They are just plain hateful and mean,” he wrote on Instagram in March 2017. “I will continue to do what my doctors feel is right for me in my situation so please just unfollow me instead. In the words of one of my best friends, you do you and I’ll do me. #heartattacksurvivor #noroomforhaters.”