Kristen Bell

In October 2017, the Veronica Mars alum revealed that she ditched her vegan diet for good while she was pregnant with her first child in 2012 and 2013. “During my first pregnancy, I was working and it felt like I needed more calories. I was pretty conscious of it,” she told Today at the time. Though she’s now a vegetarian, the Good Place alum still respects veganism. “I think being vegan is a wonderful way to live and it has great effects on the body,” she continued. “I also think it has really good effects on the environment.”