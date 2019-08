Eva Mendes

“I was one of those kids who couldn’t wait to get my work permit,” the 2 Fast 2 Furious star told The Wall Street Journal in 2011. She promptly began earning money at 15 with a series of food-related jobs. “I worked at this pizza/pasta place in the mall and it was great. It was called Ciao,” she recalled. “Then I got hired at Hot Dog on a Stick, another food place in the mall.”