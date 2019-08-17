Nicki Minaj

The “Anaconda” rapper opened up about her fast-food past during a trip to her former employer, Red Lobster, with Jimmy Fallon in June 2019. “I have worked at a couple different Red Lobsters and I’ve gotten fired from all three or four of them,” she told the Saturday Night Live alum. When Fallon later pressed for more details, Minaj revealed she got the axe from one of her stints after chasing customers who had stolen her pen (and opted not to leave a tip) to their car. She also gave them the middle finger. “My manager fired me on the spot,” she recalled.