The more ya know! Fans of The Weeknd just got more insight into the R&B crooner’s life through Postmates’ celebrity spotlight series, “The Receipt.”

Postmates revealed on March 9 that the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer, 30, used the app to place more than 300 orders over the last few years. The goods delivery service noted that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) “loves pasta, dessert and [eating from] locally-run restaurants” in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The Canada native has ordered from restaurants such as Denny’s, The Cheesecake Factory and The Carving Board in the past. While recording his newly released album, After Hours, The Weeknd’s “go-to” was vegan food from local establishments.

“Whether it’s veggie bites from Crossroads or an Impossible burger from Vow Burger, The Weeknd keeps it plant-based and extra tasty while supporting Mom & Pop shops,” the service revealed.

Postmates is popularly used to request food orders, but The Weeknd has also purchased goods through the service as well. The three-time Grammy winner has ordered items to be delivered straight to the sets of his music videos or to his studio sessions.

“He toasted the wrap of the ‘Blinding Lights’ shoot by Postmating Green Juice from Erewhon. And those infamous black gloves he wears in the video? Yeah, he Postmated those too,” Postmates shared. “Heck, he even got the Advil he needed after getting beat up on camera delivered. The synthy song has been on the charts ever since, and we can’t help but take the teeniest amount of credit.”

In the past, Postmates has spotlighted celebrities including Kylie Jenner through its “The Receipt” series. The company revealed in January 2019 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, used the app 186 times over 365 days. Jenner spent more than $10,000 ordering through Postmates, with her most pricey item being Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila. Her smallest order, however, was a bottle of Smartwater and a single carrot.

Meanwhile, Post Malone spent $40,000 through Postmates over the course of 400 days. The 24-year-old ordered nearly 3,000 items on more than 660 orders, which is something that occurred in 52 different U.S. cities during his 2018 tour.

Scroll down to see a breakdown of The Weeknd’s ordering habits through Postmates!