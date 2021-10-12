10 Bras for Larger Busts That Provide Comfort and Support

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The struggle is real for anyone with a larger bust size when it comes to shopping for undergarments. Curves may be the dream, but finding a bra that actually fits can be difficult — especially if you don’t want to shell out big bucks.

If you haven’t found the right bra or have had back luck with certain styles, we did some research and discovered some seriously incredible options that we think could be what you’ve been missing in your life (or at least your underwear drawer). We even found bralettes and wire-free picks that are actually supportive — a true miracle. Keep reading to check out our incredible picks!

Best Strapless Bra

Finding a strapless bra that can hold up larger chests is probably the most difficult task in the undergarment world, but reviewers swear that this is the first one they’ve found that can easily do the job!

Get the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra for $68 at Nordstrom!

Best Minimizing Bra

Some might feel a little self-conscious about their bust size, which is why this style is ideal if you’re looking for a smooth look to feel more confident!

Get the Chantelle Lingerie C Magnifique Seamless Unlined Minimizer Bra for $74 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers’ Absolute Favorite

Nearly 3,000 reviewers are totally obsessed with this bra — they have even come back to buy more colors!

Get the Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra for $65 at Nordstrom!

Best Date Night Bra

This lacy bra has a sultry look that’s perfect for special occasions, and shoppers confirm that the demi-style cups can hold and lift up large chests for a flattering silhouette!

Get the Natori Statement Underwire Bra for $68 at Nordstrom!

Best Everyday T-Shirt Bra

If you want an everyday bra that you can rock around the clock, this is an excellent option. There’s a reason why one reviewer dubbed it “the best support that money can buy.”

Get the Le Mystère ‘Dream Tisha’ Underwire T-Shirt Bra for $69 at Nordstrom!

Best Balconette Bra

Balconette bras are another style that may be difficult to find for bigger busts, but this version is specifically designed for large cup sizes that go all the way up to H!

Get the Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Balconette Bra for $60 at Nordstrom!

Best Sports Bra

This bra has enough coverage to keep the girls secure and comfortable, which is ideal for any type of high-impact workout like running or HIIT training!

Get the Adidas Ultimate Zip Front Sports Bra for $65 at Nordstrom!

Best Lace Bralette

The lace on this piece looks so dainty and delicate, but the construction of the bralette guarantees that you still receive plenty of support!

Get the Parfait Mia Lace Bralette for $48 at Nordstrom!

Best Lounge Bralette

Shoppers are in love with how stretchy these bralettes are! If you want something that’s easy to wear while relaxing at home or sleeping, this is definitely a must-have.

Get the SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette for $32 at Nordstrom!

Best Wireless Bra

This is one of the most popular wire-free bras that shoppers confirm helps shape and lift larger bust sizes beautifully — plus packs a punch in the support department!

Get the True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra for $58 at Nordstrom!

