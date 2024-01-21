Your account
10 Deals to Shop in Free People’s Sale

By
Free People sale
Free People

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The new year always brings us to start analyzing what we want to change in our lives, and sometimes, we need to change our closet! If you’re looking to fine-tune your wardrobe or need to bolster it a bit, we found the perfect place to do it all!Free People is known for creating stylish, bohemian chic-inspired clothing that’s on trend — and you can get some of their most popular pieces for a deal in their sale section.

From flowy dresses to structured, chic outerwear, the Free People sale section has something for everyone’s tastes! We rounded up the ten best deals to shop in the Free People sale — read on to see our picks!

Kianni Mini

Free People Kianni Mini Dress
Free People

Get this sweet mini dress for a flowy option — was $78, now just $30!

See it!

Mesh So Well Layering Top

Free People Mesh So Well Layering Top
Free People

Pop on this mesh layering top for a stylish layer — was $48, now just $20!

See it!

Teddy Sweater Tunic

Free People Teddy Sweater Tunic
Free People

This fluffy teddy sweater is the perfect pop of color for all your winter ensembles — was $168, now just $50!

See it!

Mina Jacket

Free People Mina Jacket
Free People

This mina jacket has a timeless and classic air about itself — was $168, now just $70!

See it!

Wednesday Cashmere Pullover

Free People Wednesday Cashmere Pullover
Free People

Get this soft and cozy cashmere pullover for a steal — was $168, now just $70!

See it!

Sundown Skirt Set

Free People Sundown Skirt Set
Free People

This skirt set is flouncy and cropped for the perfect year-round option — was $128, now just $70!

See it!

Madeline Off The Shoulder Sweater

Free People Madeline Off The Shoulder Sweater
Free People

Throw on this off the shoulder sweater and elevate your attire — was $78, now just $30!

See it!

Portia Velvet Mini

Free People Portia Velvet Mini
Free People

For the girls who have a rockstar-leaning fashion aesthetic, this velvet mini dress is right up your alley — was $128, now just $100!

See it!

Brenna Sweater Maxi

Free People Brenna Sweater Maxi
Free People

If you need a cozy and breezy option, opt for this sweater maxi dress — was $78, now just $30!

See it!

Lemon Tonic Sweater

Free People Lemon Tonic Sweater
Free People

If you need a nice pop of color, reach for this lemon tonic sweater — was $198, now just $100!

See it!
