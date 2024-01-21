Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The new year always brings us to start analyzing what we want to change in our lives, and sometimes, we need to change our closet! If you’re looking to fine-tune your wardrobe or need to bolster it a bit, we found the perfect place to do it all!Free People is known for creating stylish, bohemian chic-inspired clothing that’s on trend — and you can get some of their most popular pieces for a deal in their sale section.

From flowy dresses to structured, chic outerwear, the Free People sale section has something for everyone’s tastes! We rounded up the ten best deals to shop in the Free People sale — read on to see our picks!

Kianni Mini

Get this sweet mini dress for a flowy option — was $78, now just $30!

Mesh So Well Layering Top

Pop on this mesh layering top for a stylish layer — was $48, now just $20!

Teddy Sweater Tunic

This fluffy teddy sweater is the perfect pop of color for all your winter ensembles — was $168, now just $50!

Mina Jacket

This mina jacket has a timeless and classic air about itself — was $168, now just $70!

Wednesday Cashmere Pullover

Get this soft and cozy cashmere pullover for a steal — was $168, now just $70!

Sundown Skirt Set

This skirt set is flouncy and cropped for the perfect year-round option — was $128, now just $70!

Madeline Off The Shoulder Sweater

Throw on this off the shoulder sweater and elevate your attire — was $78, now just $30!

Portia Velvet Mini

For the girls who have a rockstar-leaning fashion aesthetic, this velvet mini dress is right up your alley — was $128, now just $100!

Brenna Sweater Maxi

If you need a cozy and breezy option, opt for this sweater maxi dress — was $78, now just $30!

Lemon Tonic Sweater

If you need a nice pop of color, reach for this lemon tonic sweater — was $198, now just $100!