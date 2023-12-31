Your account
11 Affordable and Popular Acne Treatments on Amazon

Fact: Acne is unpredictable. You can live by a very strict skincare routine and still wake up to unwanted blemishes. Whether you experience painful cystic acne or notice new blemishes ahead of your menstrual cycle, acne has a not-so-funny way of popping up when you least expect it. But, honestly — is there ever a good time to get a breakout?

Laser treatments and prescription medicines are helpful ways to tackle acne, but they can be pretty pricey. Thankfully, you can create a zit-zapping, blemish-clearing anti-acne skincare routine without breaking the bank. Amazon is stocked with celeb-approved, bestselling products that clear the most stubborn active breakouts and banish leftover marks from older ones.

We’ve rounded up 11 must-have acne-clearing products. Scroll ahead for the skincare scoop!

Differin Acne Treatment Gel, 60 Day Supply, Retinoid Treatment for Face with 0.1% Adapalene, Gentle Skin Care for Acne Prone Sensitive Skin, 15g Tube (Pack of 2)
Differin

Differin Acne Treatment Gel

$27
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This water-based spot treatment dissolves deep into pores to prevent new breakouts from forming, while restoring skin’s texture and tone.
  • Fast-acting
  • Clears stubborn marks
  • Some customer reviews advise new users to apply this product sparingly due to its strong formula
See it!
Paulas Choice--SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant--Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles & Fine Lines, 4 oz Bottle
Paula's Choice

Paulas Choice--SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid

$35
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Exfoliating is a crucial step in an acne-fighting skincare routine. This BHA-enriched exfoliate unclogs pores, buffs away dead skin cells and smooths wrinkles all the while combatting redness, wrinkles and signs of aging.
  • Deep cleans pores
  • Helps even skin tone
  • Customer reviews note sticky texture immediately after application, but note that it dries over time
See it!
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Maximum Strength Antimicrobial, 5.5 Oz
PanOxyl

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide

$10
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
There are acne cleansers, and there’s Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling facial cleanser. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash is enriched with 10% benzoyl peroxide to kill acne-causing bacteria and remove dirt from pores. It can also be used for body acne on the chest and back.
  • Can be used for breakouts on the body
  • Doesn't dry out skin after use
  • Some customer reviews note strong scent
Get it!
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
Mighty Patch

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

$12
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
These pimple patches are known for zapping the appearance of inflamed zits overnight. Enriched with medical-grade hydrocolloid, these clinically tested patches absorb the gunk hidden within pores.
  • Transparent shade that's not very noticeable if you wear it outside
  • Doesn't lift or peel after extended use
  • Doesn't irritate sensitive skin
  • Some customer reviews note concerns over the price
See it!

 

CeraVe SA Cleanser | Salicylic Acid Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide & Ceramides| BHA Exfoliant for Face | Fragrance Free Non-Comedogenic | 16 Ounce
CeraVe

CeraVe SA Cleanser

$14
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This exfoliating cleanser removes dead skin cells without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin D, this cleanser leaves skin with a radiant glow after use.
  • Cleanses and exfoliates at the same time
  • Softens skin
  • Doesn't deliver an intense exfoliating experience like physical exfoliating scrubs would
See it!
Bubble Skincare Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturizer - Zinc PCA, Niacinamide + Yarrow Extract Improves Texture, Radiance & Restores Hydration - Shine-Free Face Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (50ml)
Bubble Skincare

Bubble Skincare Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturizer

$16
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This daily moisturizer hydrates and nourishes skin without clogging pores. It also works to protect and repair skin from solar and artificial blue light damage.
  • Hydrates skin
  • Cute design
  • Customer reviews note sticky texture after use
See it!
SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum + CE Ferulic Acid - Potent Anti Aging, Anti Wrinkle Korean Beauty 1oz
SeoulCeuticals

SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid

$20
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Once you get rid of active breakouts, you have to focus on leftover marks. This vitamin C serum minimizes the appearance of scars while fading sun spots and delivering a more youthful complexion.
  • Absorbs quickly
  • Lightly scented
  • Some customer reviews note watery texture
See it!
COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask 10 EA, Snail Essence Leave-on Face Masks for Dry, Acne prone, Sensitive Skin, Snail Secretion Filtrate, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare
COSRX

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask

$25
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Snail mucin is a celeb-approved ingredient beloved for hydrating skin. These sheet masks hydrate the skin while lightening acne scars.
  • Leaves a radiant glow
  • Clean and simple packaging
  • Customer reviews note slimy texture
See it!
Best for Daily Use: Good Molecules Niacinamide Serum
Good Molecules

Good Molecules Niacinamide Serum

$6
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Don’t forget about toner! This niacinamide-enriched serum reduces signs of moisture loss and promotes smooth and even skin.
  • Lightweight
  • Non-greasy formula
  • Some customer reviews noted minimal results
See it!
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for All Skin Types| Blemish Spot Treatment with Salicylic Acid and Sulfur | Dries Surface Blemishes | 1 Fl Oz
Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

$13
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This lotion has gotten the stamp of approval from tons of celebrities, including Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner. It draws out impurities and reduces the appearance of blemishes.
  • Minimizes the appearance of active breakouts
  • Fast-acting
  • Customer reviews note strong scent
See it!
Rael Pimple Patches, Miracle Invisible Spot Cover - Hydrocolloid Acne Patch for Face, Blemishes, Zits Absorbing Patch, Breakouts Spot Treatment for Skin Care, Facial Sticker, 2 Sizes (96 Count)
Rael

Rael Pimple Patches, Miracle Invisible Spot Cover

$17
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
These top-rated pimple patches draw out pus and impurities. They feature a clear, matte finish and thin outer edge to seamlessly blend in with various skin tones.
  • Available in two sizes
  • Conceals blemishes
  • Some customer reviews note difficulty taking off the patches
See it!

