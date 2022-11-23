11 Everlane Deals You Can Shop Now for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It may not be Friday yet, but Black Friday has already kicked off at Everlane! They launched their deals two days before the official start of the sale, and if we know anything about Everlane, it’s that their stock runs out fast — seriously.
Anyone who loves minimalist, sustainable styles is going to freak out over the deals we found. If you want to save up to 50% off on beautiful winter staples, check out our current favorites below. Act fast before your favorite styles or preferred sizes sell out!
The Cloud Turtleneck
There’s no turtleneck more classic than this one! The slightly slouchier fit and ribbed detailing on the neckline, cuffs and hem, plus the wonderful color selection, have made this an Everlane bestseller.
The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo
Get into the preppy-chic trend with this polo pullover knit! You can wear it alone or layer it over a collared shirt, and team it with everything from simple leggings to a pair of dress pants.
The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
This fitted ribbed long-sleeve top is an essential layering piece for the harsh winter months. You can use it as the base of your ensemble and create so many different cozy looks!
The Cozy-Stretch Pullover
This is truly the definition of a wear-anywhere sweater! It’s as simple as can be, but that’s what makes it elegant. You can throw it on if you’re lounging at home with knit shorts or go the opposite route and pair it with a faux-leather mini and some knee-high boots for date night!
The Way-High® Jean
We can already tell these jeans will quickly become a staple in anyone’s wardrobe. They will team effortlessly with any top or knit!
The Perform Legging®
Of course, we had to include these awesome leggings on our Black Friday wishlist! They’re soft, stretchy, supportive and ideal for both working out and lounging.
The Oversized Alpaca Cardigan
The alpaca yarn this cardigan is made from is incredibly lightweight and surprisingly warm! If you’re not a fan of bulking up on the layers in the winter, you need to get your hands on this staple sweater.
The ReNew Fleece Everyone Overshirt
Fleece pieces are always a cozy must-have for the winter, and we couldn’t help but fall for this shacket in an instant! When it’s not too cold, we can wear it as a lighter jacket or layer it over thicker sweaters or hoodies to keep warm on chillier days.
The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
We could wear this sweater dress over and over again to all of our holiday parties and gatherings throughout December! It’s comfortable, easy to style and absolutely timeless.
The ReNew Long Puffer
Shoppers that this puffer has “the perfect winter weight” and describe it as “deliciously warm!” When temperatures drop to freezing degrees, you can rely on this coat to keep you nice and toasty.
The Rain Boot
Why wear traditional rain boots when you can rock this Chelsea-style shoe instead? They’re more modern and you can wear them with practically any outfit, and they’ll match.
