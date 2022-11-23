11 Everlane Deals You Can Shop Now for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may not be Friday yet, but Black Friday has already kicked off at Everlane! They launched their deals two days before the official start of the sale, and if we know anything about Everlane, it’s that their stock runs out fast — seriously.

Anyone who loves minimalist, sustainable styles is going to freak out over the deals we found. If you want to save up to 50% off on beautiful winter staples, check out our current favorites below. Act fast before your favorite styles or preferred sizes sell out!

The Cloud Turtleneck

There’s no turtleneck more classic than this one! The slightly slouchier fit and ribbed detailing on the neckline, cuffs and hem, plus the wonderful color selection, have made this an Everlane bestseller.

Was $165 On Sale: $116 You Save 30% See it!

The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo

Get into the preppy-chic trend with this polo pullover knit! You can wear it alone or layer it over a collared shirt, and team it with everything from simple leggings to a pair of dress pants.

Was $125 On Sale: $63 You Save 50% See it!

The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

This fitted ribbed long-sleeve top is an essential layering piece for the harsh winter months. You can use it as the base of your ensemble and create so many different cozy looks!

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See it!

The Cozy-Stretch Pullover

This is truly the definition of a wear-anywhere sweater! It’s as simple as can be, but that’s what makes it elegant. You can throw it on if you’re lounging at home with knit shorts or go the opposite route and pair it with a faux-leather mini and some knee-high boots for date night!

Was $100 On Sale: $50 You Save 50% See it!

The Way-High® Jean

We can already tell these jeans will quickly become a staple in anyone’s wardrobe. They will team effortlessly with any top or knit!

Was $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See it!

The Perform Legging®

Of course, we had to include these awesome leggings on our Black Friday wishlist! They’re soft, stretchy, supportive and ideal for both working out and lounging.

Was $78 On Sale: $23 You Save 71% See it!

The Oversized Alpaca Cardigan

The alpaca yarn this cardigan is made from is incredibly lightweight and surprisingly warm! If you’re not a fan of bulking up on the layers in the winter, you need to get your hands on this staple sweater.

Was $165 On Sale: $99 You Save 40% See it!

The ReNew Fleece Everyone Overshirt

Fleece pieces are always a cozy must-have for the winter, and we couldn’t help but fall for this shacket in an instant! When it’s not too cold, we can wear it as a lighter jacket or layer it over thicker sweaters or hoodies to keep warm on chillier days.

Was $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See it!

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

We could wear this sweater dress over and over again to all of our holiday parties and gatherings throughout December! It’s comfortable, easy to style and absolutely timeless.

Was $148 On Sale: $104 You Save 30% See it!

The ReNew Long Puffer

Shoppers that this puffer has “the perfect winter weight” and describe it as “deliciously warm!” When temperatures drop to freezing degrees, you can rely on this coat to keep you nice and toasty.

Was $248 On Sale: $174 You Save 30% See it!

The Rain Boot

Why wear traditional rain boots when you can rock this Chelsea-style shoe instead? They’re more modern and you can wear them with practically any outfit, and they’ll match.

Was $85 On Sale: $60 You Save 29% See it!

Want more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals available at Everlane here!

