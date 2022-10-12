11 Prime Day Mattress Deals to Elevate Your Sleeping Experience

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

A new mattress is a fairly hefty purchase, but luckily, Prime Day can make it slightly easier on the wallet. There are tons of incredible deals that can save you nearly 50% off on seriously amazing models — and we’ve rounded up all of the best ones for your convenience.

The mattresses we’ve selected are made for queen frames, though they’re available in all sizes. The only catch? Some sizes may not be a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Luckily, if you can’t spring for these mattresses, we also found a few fantastic toppers, which can serve as a more affordable way to upgrade your sleep experience. Check out our picks (and the jaw-dropping discounts) below!

TUFT & NEEDLE – Original Limited Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress

The foam used to make this mattress has an adaptive quality which provides pressure relief in spots where you need it — plus a softer feel in others! Shoppers are calling this the mattress of their dreams — they have never slept better!

Was $945 On Sale: $662 You Save 30% See it!

Sleep Innovations Marley 12 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The cooling gel memory foam which forms the top layer of this mattress ensures a comfortable sleep all night long. It also provides pressure relief, but does feel soft as well — ideal for couples on the hunt for a mattress with a balanced feel!

Was $420 On Sale: $331 You Save 21% See it!

Sweetnight Queen 12 Inch Plush Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Soft mattresses aren’t for everyone, but if you love them, this one should be your top choice! One reviewer claims it felt like “pure bliss” from the first night — in fact, they haven’t swapped out their mattress since.

Was $545 On Sale: $463 You Save 15% See it!

Molblly Queen Size 12 Inch Premium Cooling-Gel Memory Foam

Shoppers looking for a mattress that’s somewhere in-between plush and firm will get what they’re looking for with this mattress! It feels soft yet supportive at the same time which is particularly great for anyone who deals with persistent back pain.

Was $400 On Sale: $375 You Save 6% See it!

Iyee Nature Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress was specifically designed for hot sleepers with its cool memory foam top layer. The medium-firm feel is suitable for side, back and stomach sleepers. Shoppers consistently say its quality is impressive — especially considering the more affordable price!

Was $470 On Sale: $350 You Save 26% See it!

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

The different layers within this 12-inch mattress work together to create a luxurious feel — and maybe even the best night’s sleep you’ve had in your life! Each one is designed to give you a supportive and medium-firm feel, and shoppers say it’s held up for years. Impressive!

Was $546 On Sale: $294 You Save 46% See it!

Olee Sleep 10 inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress is the best bang for your buck if you’re looking for a steal! It has a medium-firm feel that’s made from memory foam, and shoppers love how it feels soft — but won’t allow you to sink in.

Was $245 On Sale: $194 You Save 21% See it!

ZINUS 12 Inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress

Some people prefer a bouncier mattress over a stiffer one made from memory foam, and if that sounds like you, this mattress is the perfect choice! Despite it being supported by innersprings, it’s designed in a way to helps to isolate motion so you don’t disrupt someone else’s sleep if you’re sharing the mattress.

Was $370 On Sale: $287 You Save 22% See it!

Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

The green tea infused in this mattress leaves it feeling fresh, while the ActivCharcoal infusion helps wick moisture away to ensure the most comfortable night’s sleep possible. Shoppers love how supportive this mattress feels, which is why it’s one of Amazon’s top sellers.

Was $369 On Sale: $279 You Save 24% See it!

ELEMUSE Queen Cooling Mattress Topper

You don’t have to buy a completely new mattress to upgrade your sleep experience thanks to a mattress topper like this one! It’s super plush, which is great for back pain — and is way more affordable than picking up an entirely new mattress.

Was $100 On Sale: $65 You Save 35% See it!

LUCID 3-inch Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If you prefer memory foam over down and alternative down-filled mattress toppers, this is the one for you! It’s three inches thick and has small holes sprinkled throughout to helps with airflow and ventilation, which is great for hot sleepers.

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

