These 12 Chic Nordstrom Bestsellers Are Perfect for Impending Fall Weather

Did you feel it already? The first chilly breeze? It’s so glorious. Now that we’re officially starting to plot our transition from summer to fall, it’s the perfect time to get your fall wardrobe in order. Whether you need items to wear while commuting into the office or going out with the girls, you can find everything you need. Moreover, Nordstrom’s best-seller section has plenty of versatile, chic options that work for the impending cold weather seasons.

Sam Edelman Farrah Kitten Heels

From decadent outerwear to sturdy jeans, Nordstrom has something for every aesthetic and taste. We rounded up 12 Nordstrom bestsellers that are perfect for fall weather — read on to see our picks!

1. Widely Major: These Billabong pants have stretch and wide legs for a modern option — was $100, now just $60!

2. She’s Classy: This Dolce Vita Havan Loafer Mule is perfect for days in the office or sophisticated after-hours events — was $125, now just $70!

3. On Trend: We love this Nordstrom Miah Chelsea lug boot because they’re water-resistant and has chunky, stylish soles — was $100, now just $70!

4. She Means Business: You can coordinate this Caslon Relaxed Knit Blazer with trousers or jeans for a versatile office look — was $70, now just $45!

5. Closet Staple: This Open Edit long sleeve top has a square neckline and will conform to your body — was $60, now just $48!

6. Utilitarian Chic: This Wit & Wisdom Lace Trim Utility Jacket is both stylish and functional — was $98, now just $49!

7. Denim on Denim: If you want to add a a vintage but modern pair of jeans to your rotation, these Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans have you covered — just $98!

8. Office Friendly: We can’t get over this Anne Klein Celeste Driving Shoe because they’re sophisticated and elegant — was $89, now just $67!

9. Flat and Edgy: This Steve Madden Graya Slingback Pointy Toe Flat has a rugged look — and we’re obsessed with their pointed-toe silhouette — was $120, now just $84!

10. Laced Up: This Naturalizer Darry Lace-Up Derby will add a business casual twist to all your ensembles — just $120!

11. Comfy Chic: For those who put comfort before fashion, this Dr. Scholl’s Hello Rider Knee High Boot will make sure your feet feel comfy and supported no matter what — just $140!

12. Ladies Who Lunch: This CeCe sweater has an embellished, layered look that works for any formal or informal event — was $109, now just $65!

