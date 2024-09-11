Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Did you feel it already? The first chilly breeze? It’s so glorious. Now that we’re officially starting to plot our transition from summer to fall, it’s the perfect time to get your fall wardrobe in order. Whether you need items to wear while commuting into the office or going out with the girls, you can find everything you need. Moreover, Nordstrom’s best-seller section has plenty of versatile, chic options that work for the impending cold weather seasons.

Related: These Slingback Sam Edelman Kitten Heels Are Totally On Trend — 50% Off If you didn’t know, kitten heels have become an inescapable fashion trend recently. Whether you’re into pointed-toe designs or blinged-out variations, this heel silhouette is perfect for those who want the elevated look of heels but don’t want the pain that can sometimes come with them. We found a cute, trendy pair of kitten heels […]

From decadent outerwear to sturdy jeans, Nordstrom has something for every aesthetic and taste. We rounded up 12 Nordstrom bestsellers that are perfect for fall weather — read on to see our picks!

1. Widely Major: These Billabong pants have stretch and wide legs for a modern option — was $100, now just $60!

2. She’s Classy: This Dolce Vita Havan Loafer Mule is perfect for days in the office or sophisticated after-hours events — was $125, now just $70!

3. On Trend: We love this Nordstrom Miah Chelsea lug boot because they’re water-resistant and has chunky, stylish soles — was $100, now just $70!

4. She Means Business: You can coordinate this Caslon Relaxed Knit Blazer with trousers or jeans for a versatile office look — was $70, now just $45!

5. Closet Staple: This Open Edit long sleeve top has a square neckline and will conform to your body — was $60, now just $48!

6. Utilitarian Chic: This Wit & Wisdom Lace Trim Utility Jacket is both stylish and functional — was $98, now just $49!

Related: 8 Summer Fashion Deals on Sale at Nordstrom That You Should Snag ASAP When it comes to shopping, it’s clear that most of Us would prefer to get our clothing for a steal. What’s more, now that summer is finally here, you might feel the need to refresh your summer wardrobe pieces. Nordstrom’s sale section is a great place to start looking for fashion deals, and we’re sure […]

7. Denim on Denim: If you want to add a a vintage but modern pair of jeans to your rotation, these Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans have you covered — just $98!

8. Office Friendly: We can’t get over this Anne Klein Celeste Driving Shoe because they’re sophisticated and elegant — was $89, now just $67!

9. Flat and Edgy: This Steve Madden Graya Slingback Pointy Toe Flat has a rugged look — and we’re obsessed with their pointed-toe silhouette — was $120, now just $84!

10. Laced Up: This Naturalizer Darry Lace-Up Derby will add a business casual twist to all your ensembles — just $120!

11. Comfy Chic: For those who put comfort before fashion, this Dr. Scholl’s Hello Rider Knee High Boot will make sure your feet feel comfy and supported no matter what — just $140!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. Ladies Who Lunch: This CeCe sweater has an embellished, layered look that works for any formal or informal event — was $109, now just $65!