Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Last-Minute Steals

13 Anti-Aging Skincare Cyber Deals You Can Still Snag Right Now

By
Extended-Anti-Aging-Skincare-Deals
 Nordstrom/Saks Fifth Avenue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over and done with, but the deals haven’t stopped! There are so many savings to score — specifically in the beauty department.

Dyson-Dupes

The Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives on Amazon — Starting at $50

Read article

Plenty of treatments focused on anti-aging are up for grabs at deep discounts, which is always a treat! With that in mind, we popped over to Saks and Nordstrom to see what steals to scoop up. These 13 excellent products below are all worthy of your skincare routine!

Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair Cream

Kiehl's Age Defender Eye Repair Cream
Nordstrom

Men invest in their skincare regimens too, and this eye cream is specifically designed to repair wrinkles for gents!

Was $34On Sale: $29You Save 15%
See it!

Clarins Total Eye Lift Concentrate Eye Cream

Clarins Total Eye Lift Concentrate Eye Cream
Nordstrom

Over 2,500 shoppers say they’re completely obsessed with this eye serum — and some even call it a “miracle.”

Was $89On Sale: $76You Save 15%
See it!

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream
Nordstrom

This eye cream promises to show wrinkle-correcting results in just one week!

Was $64On Sale: $54You Save 16%
See it!

Estée Lauder Nighttime Necessities Repair + Lift + Hydrate Set

Estée Lauder Nighttime Necessities Repair + Lift + Hydrate Set
Nordstrom

Let this combo of nighttime repairing treatments work their anti-aging magic while you get your beauty rest!

Was $80On Sale: $68You Save 15%
See it!

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Set

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Set
Nordstrom

This set has three of Lancôme’s top rated anti-aging treatments packaged in a limited-edition gift box!

Was $141On Sale: $106You Save 25%
See it!

Origins Youth All Stars Plantscription™ Set

Origins Youth All Stars Plantscription™ Set
Nordstrom

Each of these products are designed to be used together to help hydrate and plump the skin for an all-day youthful glow!

Was $85On Sale: $60You Save 29%
See it!

BeautyBio Head to Toe Afterglo GloPRO® Set

BeautyBio Head to Toe Afterglo GloPRO® Set
Nordstrom

Microneedling has become one of the more popular methods of stimulating the skin for a firmer, tighter appearance, and this set can perform the process on your face and body!

Was $199On Sale: $139You Save 30%
See it!

NuFACE FIX® Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set

NuFACE FIX® Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set
Nordstrom

This smaller device is designed to help make fine lines around the eyes, lips and forehead less noticeable!

Was $159On Sale: $135You Save 15%
See it!

Luce Dermal Definer, Anti Aging Facial Brush & Roller

Luce Dermal Definer, Anti Aging Facial Brush & Roller
Saks Fifth Avenue

In addition to a great facial scrubber, with this tool you receive a contouring device which helps stimulate blood flow — which may help your skin look tighter and lifted!

Was $89On Sale: $69You Save 22%
See it!

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Super 3-Piece Super Youthful Essentials Set

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Super 3-Piece Super Youthful Essentials Set
Saks Fifth Avenue

You can test out Dr. Barbara Sturm’s bestselling anti-aging treatments with this set for the price of just one full-sized product!

Was $255On Sale: $191You Save 25%
See it!

Luce Sunday Riley Nighttime Retinol 3-Piece Serum & Face Oil Set

Luce Sunday Riley Nighttime Retinol 3-Piece Serum & Face Oil Set
Saks Fifth Avenue

Infuse skin-strengthening retinol into nearly very step of your daily skincare routine with this value set!

Was $98On Sale: $78You Save 20%
See it!

4T Therapy, Microcurrent Facial Wand

4T Therapy, Microcurrent Facial Wand
Saks Fifth Avenue

You’ll feel like a total professional when you use this red light therapy wand to treat wrinkles — all without booking a pricy appointment!

Was $99On Sale: $79You Save 20%
See it!

12 Days Of 111SKIN 12-Piece Skin Care Set

12 Days Of 111SKIN 12-Piece Skin Care Set
Saks Fifth Avenue

It’s not too late to pick up an advent calendar — especially this one! It has 12 compartments that you can open to reveal great anti-aging treatments and much more.

Was $675On Sale: $338You Save 50%
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own